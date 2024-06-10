Fair book available for 103rd annual Marshall-Putnam Fair

It’s that time of year to start planning entries for the 103rd Annual Marshall-Putnam Fair. If you are interested in exhibiting, the online fair book is available online at www.marshallputnamfair.org. (Scott Anderson)

If you are interested in exhibiting, the online fair book is available online at www.marshallputnamfair.org. To find the fair entry information, scroll down on the homepage. The full fair book is located on the home page, as well as on its own page. Individual departments are located under the picture of the fair book. Click on the department you are interested in and the information will be there along with the necessary entry form.

Junior exhibitors must be between 8 and 21 as of Sept. 1, 2023, and Peewee exhibitors must be between 4 and 7 as of Sept. 1, 2023. Entry forms must be brought to the office by July 1 or postmarked by this date. If you do not have access to the internet, you may request the needed information from the Marshall-Putnam Fair Office. Regular office hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or email mpfair@frontier.com or phone 309-364-2814. The 2024 Marshall-Putnam Fair theme is “Once Upon- A- Fair” and will run July 14-21.