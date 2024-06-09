Reddick library in Ottawa to host smartphone basics session June 14

Reddick Library in Ottawa will be offering a smartphone basics workshop and question-and-answer session for adults Friday, June 14. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library in Ottawa will be offering a smartphone basics workshop and question-and-answer session for adults Friday, June 14.

Sessions are 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Discover tips on smartphone usage covering basic setup, picture messaging, capturing great photos with the camera and downloading apps, among other tips and tricks. The session will conclude with questions for experts from Cricket Wireless. Register for one of the two sessions.

The following other activities are planned the week of June 10 at the library, 1010 Canal St. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, June 10: Messy Monday, preschool through first grade. Join the library outside on the Fulton Street side of the library for a messy adventure. Activities may include shaving cream, water, or markers so dress for a mess.

1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 10: Unplugged Gaming, seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy some games like they did back in the day, with no technology. The library will have the board games and card decks ready.

6 p.m. Monday, June 10: Board of Trustees Meeting. The public is invited to attend the library’s monthly board meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 11: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11: Bristlebots, kindergarten through third grades. Could you create a robot on top of a toothbrush? Bristlebots are small, uncomplicated robots that move around like insects. They are simple to assemble, enjoyable to interact with, and require no prior experience to construct.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13: LEGO Club, all ages. Do you love to build with LEGOs? Join the library to a theme, and construct accordingly. After the program, all LEGO creations will be displayed in the Children’s Department.

10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15: Illinois Wild Animals, kindergarten through sixth grade. Learn about the wild mammals in the region through storytelling, crafts, games and interactive materials.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.