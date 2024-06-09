Leland Historical Society to host ‘Aunt Evie’ old-fashioned lunch June 29

For decades of Leland students, the mention of Aunt Evie conjures up memories of favorite cafeteria lunches. (Shaw Local News Network)

For decades of Leland students, the mention of Aunt Evie conjures up memories of favorite cafeteria lunches.

The Leland Historical Society will offer an old-fashioned lunch Saturday, June 29, at the United Methodist Church, 280 N. Locust St., Leland.

Those who remember Aunt Evie’s lunches will not want to miss this one-time experience, which includes many favorite lunch dishes. At noon a menu of hamburger and corn, macaroni and cheese, macaroni and tomato, salmon patties, Jello and carrot and celery sticks, with apple crisp for dessert, will be served, made with Aunt Evie’s original recipes.

A silent auction will add to the festivities. After lunch Laurinda Kidd and Martha Bianco will present a program, sharing memories of Aunt Evie and those Good Old School Days. Reservations are required. Tickets are $18 per person for members, $20 and are available online at lelandhistory.org or by mailing a check to Leland History, P.O. Box 2, Leland, IL 60531. Proceeds support the Leland Historical Society.