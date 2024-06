The Rotary Club of Ottawa Sunrise recognized Rotarian Karen Nussbaum for her continuing contributions to The Rotary Foundation. District 6420 Foundation Chair Laura Kann presented Nussbaum with a pin in honor of her achieving the Major Donor level. (Photo provided by Jane Goetz)

District 6420 Foundation Chair Laura Kann presented Nussbaum with a pin in honor of her achieving the Major Donor level. The Rotary Foundation is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.