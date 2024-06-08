Ottawa Sunrise Rotary celebrates 35 years

An anniversary celebration was held at the Sunrise Rotary's regular breakfast meeting on Friday, June 7, 2024, The District Foundation Chair Laura Kann spoke and the four founding members, Sandy Robinson, Gary Robinnson, Eldon Leemhuis and Nancy Leemhuis presented a history of the club. (Photo provided by Jane Goetz)

The Rotary Club of Ottawa Sunrise was chartered on June 7, 1989, by members of the Ottawa Noon Rotary Club.

The purpose of offering a breakfast meeting was to appeal to those professionals who had work responsibilities and could not get away for a noon lunch meeting.

Sunrise Rotary is best known for the Toy-Book Float at Christmas time which has continued all 35 years. Total donations stand at 7,966 toys, 8053 books and cash donations of $11,673.

An anniversary celebration was held at their regular breakfast meeting on June 7. The District Foundation Chair Laura Kann spoke and the four founding members, Sandy Robinson, Gary Robinnson, Eldon Leemhuis, and Nancy Leemhuis presented a history of the club. Sunrise Rotarians continue to be actively supporting the community through grants and volunteer efforts.