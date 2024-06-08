IVCC facilities committee gets tour of potential update locations

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees Facilities Committee got a closer look at potential spaces that could be updated and improved during a tour Monday, June 3, 2024. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees Facilities Committee got a closer look at potential spaces that could be updated and improved during a tour Monday.

The assessment is part of periodic master facilities planning. Following the tour, committee members discussed options to be considered by the full Board of Trustees for future action.

Over the next months, the committee and the Board will determine the work’s scope and budget by prioritizing projects, all of which would involve upgrading technology, modernizing instructional environments and looking at options for program expansion to meet changing needs.

Vice President for Business Services Kathy Ross told the committee that preparations to outfit select classrooms for the distance learning project revealed that the rooms needed more than cosmetic work to support the equipment. This will also be considered by the Board for potential master planning projects.

The discussion followed months of fact-finding sessions with faculty, staff and students.