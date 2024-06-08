BCR Girls Track & Field Athletes of the Year Honor Roll

A look at BCR Track and Field Female Athletes of the Year over the years:
2024 - Morgan Foes, Princeton
2023 - Anna Lopez, St. Bede
2022 - Anna Lopez, St. Bede
2021 - Jade Aber, Bureau Valley
2020 - COVID
2019 - Saige Barnett, Bureau Valley
2018 - Kamryn Kolb, Bureau Valley
2017 - Madi Quinn, Hall
2016 - Erika Zimmerlein, Amboy-LaMoille
2015 - Lindsey Hoffert, Regan Weidner, Bureau Valley
2014 - Lindsey Hoffert, Bureau Valley
2013 - Freya Block, Kewanee/Neponset
2012 - Lindsey Hoffert, Regan Weidner, Bureau Valley; Liz Mosbach, Hall
2011 - Laura Fredenhagen, Princeton
2010 - Melanie Thompson, Bureau Valley
2009 - Alyssa Donner, Princeton; Kendall Rush, Hall
2008 - Alisa Baron, Bureau Valley
2007 - Alisa Baron, Bureau Valley
2006 - Madison Lebahn, Bureau Valley
2005 - Ashly Lowdermilk, Princeton
2004 - Ashly Lowdermilk, Princeton
2003 - Rebekah Faber, Princeton
2002 - Rebekah Faber, Princeton
2001 - Emy Prokes, Bureau Valley
2000 - Karissa Dinges, St. Bede; Lexie Burrows, Cari Meyer, Kylee Rosenthal, Debbie Amrein, Bureau Valley
1999 - Karissa Dinges, St. Bede; Kylee Rosenthal, Bureau Valley; Deanna Derix, Hall
1998 - Kylee Rosenthal, Holly VonHolten, Megan Kerr, Megan Wood, Bureau Valley
1997 - Sarah Thomas, Dawn Amrein, Bureau Valley
1996 - Sarah Thomas, Bureau Valley; Viki Errio, Hall
1995 - Veronica Miller, Western
1994 - Tonya Taylor, Amethyst Towne, Jolynn DeRose, Alison Smith, Princeton
1993 - Tonya Taylor, Princeton
1992 - Lynn Brady, Kewanee/Neponset
1991 - Lisa Sondgeroth, Princeton
1990 - Nicole Coates, Princeton
1989 - Nicole Coates, Princeton
1988 - Nicole Coates, Princeton