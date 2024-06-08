June 08, 2024
BCR Girls Track & Field Athletes of the Year Honor Roll

By Kevin Hieronymus

Rebekah Faber of Princeton was the BCR Girls Track Athlete of the Year in 2002 and 2003. She set the county records in the 1600 and 3200 in 2003.

A look at BCR Track and Field Female Athletes of the Year over the years:

2024 - Morgan Foes, Princeton

2023 - Anna Lopez, St. Bede

2022 - Anna Lopez, St. Bede

2021 - Jade Aber, Bureau Valley

2020 - COVID

2019 - Saige Barnett, Bureau Valley

2018 - Kamryn Kolb, Bureau Valley

2017 - Madi Quinn, Hall

2016 - Erika Zimmerlein, Amboy-LaMoille

2015 - Lindsey Hoffert, Regan Weidner, Bureau Valley

2014 - Lindsey Hoffert, Bureau Valley

2013 - Freya Block, Kewanee/Neponset

2012 - Lindsey Hoffert, Regan Weidner, Bureau Valley; Liz Mosbach, Hall

2011 - Laura Fredenhagen, Princeton

2010 - Melanie Thompson, Bureau Valley

2009 - Alyssa Donner, Princeton; Kendall Rush, Hall

2008 - Alisa Baron, Bureau Valley

2007 - Alisa Baron, Bureau Valley

2006 - Madison Lebahn, Bureau Valley

2005 - Ashly Lowdermilk, Princeton

2004 - Ashly Lowdermilk, Princeton

2003 - Rebekah Faber, Princeton

2002 - Rebekah Faber, Princeton

2001 - Emy Prokes, Bureau Valley

2000 - Karissa Dinges, St. Bede; Lexie Burrows, Cari Meyer, Kylee Rosenthal, Debbie Amrein, Bureau Valley

1999 - Karissa Dinges, St. Bede; Kylee Rosenthal, Bureau Valley; Deanna Derix, Hall

1998 - Kylee Rosenthal, Holly VonHolten, Megan Kerr, Megan Wood, Bureau Valley

1997 - Sarah Thomas, Dawn Amrein, Bureau Valley

1996 - Sarah Thomas, Bureau Valley; Viki Errio, Hall

1995 - Veronica Miller, Western

1994 - Tonya Taylor, Amethyst Towne, Jolynn DeRose, Alison Smith, Princeton

1993 - Tonya Taylor, Princeton

1992 - Lynn Brady, Kewanee/Neponset

1991 - Lisa Sondgeroth, Princeton

1990 - Nicole Coates, Princeton

1989 - Nicole Coates, Princeton

1988 - Nicole Coates, Princeton

