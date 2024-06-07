Walnut Run/Walk for ALS set for July 6

WALNUT - This year’s Walnut Run/Walk for ALS will be held Saturday, July 6.

Registration is available online at https://runsignup.com/walnut5kforals. Registration fees are $20 by Friday, June 28 and $25 after, including race day. T-shirt deadline is June 28.

There will be payments of $100 to the first-place finisher, $75 to second, and $50 to third place overall.

All proceeds will benefit ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) research.

Co-chair Brad Monier said they had a record number of entries last year with 541 participants and “looking to build on that.”

The event could get a boost with the Walnut High School Super Reunion being held that weekend as well.