Streator clothing store relocates

Wear It Right, 324 E. Main St., hosted its grand opening June 1 in downtown Streator.

The store, which sells brand new, brand name fashions in clothes, shoes, belts, purses, bookbags, women’s wigs, hair extensions and hair products, moved about a block from its previous location at 126 Vermillion St.

