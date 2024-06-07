St. Bede auction to return June 15

St. Bede Academy will host its 41st annual auction Saturday, June 15, 2024, in the Perino Science Center. (Photo provided by Goldie Rapp)

St. Bede Academy in Peru will host its 41st annual auction Saturday, June 15, in the Perino Science Center.

Since its inception in 1984, the auction has cumulatively raised more than $7 million to support the academy’s mission of providing quality Catholic education and preparing students for their future.

This year’s online silent auction, which opened on June 6, offers more than 100 packages. Anyone can participate by registering at https://bede2024.ggo.bid, placing bids and joining the action from anywhere. The silent auction will remain open until June 15.

Bonnie Prokup, St. Bede’s auction and special events manager, announced 15 premium live auction items available exclusively on the evening of June 15. For those unable to attend, proxy bids can be submitted. Highlights include:

A fully-catered party for 50 guests by Tony’s Butt Shack of Hollowayville.

Chicago Bulls floor seat tickets with VIP parking and access to the members-only Kettle One Club

A seven-night round-trip excursion to Puglia, Italy with Fr. Ronald Margherio, O.S.B.

An Italian wine and dinner party for eight with chefs Fr. Dominic Garramone, O.S.B.

The Martin guitar of Abbot Emeritus Philip Davey, OSB ‘65.

An Adriatic cruise for two and a stay in an oceanfront townhouse in St. Augustine

Also featured in the live auction is St. Bede’s annual Fund-A-Need, an initiative that supports vital campus improvement projects. This year, St. Bede’s aim to raise $177,000 for new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restrooms in the Abbot Vincent Gymnasium.

The silent auction features two categories: Super Silent and Vacation Station. Super Silent items include high-value packages such as fencing from Illinois Fence & Pool, a Connecting Point laptop, a Taylor Swift acoustic guitar, two Trek FX bikes, six bottles of Silver Oak Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and a Sinners and Saints Retreat. Vacation Station offers 14 unique travel packages for adventures both in the U.S. and abroad.

Regular silent auction packages include: Wine on the hill experience with August Hill Winery, an authentic Greek fare for up to 20 people with Marsela Majou of Angelo’s Restaurant, a golf opportunity for up to three golfers at Olympia Fields Country Club, a handy man service in the home for up to eight hours, St. Louis Cardinals UMB Champion tickets, among other items.

The auction event also includes the annual Mega Raffle, where participants can win $10,000, $5,000 and $3,000 prizes, along with prize money for ticket sellers. Tickets are $100 each.

Returning by popular demand is the Golden Ticket raffle, where only 60 tickets available at $250 each. The winner can choose from 10 high-end prizes, including trips, elegant wines, a Louis Vuitton carry-on and more.

New this year, is the 52 card draw for an experience at the private Rich Harvest Farms. Grab a foursome and throw in $100 each for one chance or purchase three chances for $1,000. Fifety-two chances will be sold. The experience includes world-class, unlimited golf with five-star accommodations and meals for two nights and three days.

Tickets to any of these raffles can be purchased on the bidding page up until June 15.

For more information about the 41st annual auction, visit https://www.st-bede.com/auction-and-special-events or email Bonnie Prokup at bprokup@st-bede.com.