Magi Baby Chest expands its Princeton facility

The Magi Baby Chest, a social outreach program facilitated by St. Louis Catholic Church, recently has undergone an expansion project in order to serve more families. The Magi Baby Chest provides baby supplies once a month to families with children ages newborn to 4 years old. (Photo provided by Jessica Murphy)

The Magi Baby Chest in Princeton expanded its facility.

The Magi Baby Chest, a social outreach program facilitated by St. Louis Catholic Church, recently has undergone an expansion project in order to serve more families. The Magi Baby Chest provides baby supplies once a month to families with children ages newborn to 4 years old.

“This project has been incredibly important to us” said Jessica Murphy, director of the Magi Baby Chest. “When we started in October 2022, we served 15 families. By the following month, we had increased to 80 families. We are now serving on average 130 to 150 families per month.”

The expansion will ensure an increasing number of families will be served each month.

“We needed the extra space” said the Rev. Monsignor James Kruse, pastor at St. Louis Church. “We knew this program would be big but we never imagined how successful it would become.”

Participants’ wait times have been cut in half which is an incredible success to families.

“The room is now bigger and we can hold more families at one time” Murphy said.

The project was completed by volunteers in just a couple of days.

“We were able to take the two rooms and open them up to become one large room.”

The Magi Baby Chest provides baby supplies to families through a coupon system. Coupons are used on new baby supplies. Supplies include items such as bottles, formula, diapers, laundry soap, clothing, strollers, high chairs and medicine.

“That’s what’s unique about the Magi Baby Chest, we offer new items to our families” Murphy said.

Along with serving hundreds of families per month, the MBC has more than 40 rotating volunteers on its roster and has given out over 35,000 diapers to date. This growth has happened within less than two years.

“Rising inflation and higher costs have made it difficult for families to make ends meet” Kruse said.

The Magi Baby Chest is open 9 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of every month. A $5 good will cash donation is suggested upon entry. Any family is welcome and encouraged to attend regardless of income, religion, age, residence or lifestyle.

“Our mission has always been centered around radical hospitality,” Kruse said. “We want families to know they’re loved.”

The program received its name from the inspiration of Kruse, who is an avid puzzle enthusiast. He was completing a puzzle on the nativity when he was suddenly moved to name the program after the three kings (magi) who presented gifts to the infant Jesus.

“We want to foster an atmosphere where children are celebrated and revered” Kruse said. “It’s all about helping families save a little extra in their pockets each month.

“This program has been a huge success” said Assistant Director Ashley Gray, “so much so that we are planning a Valentine gala to benefit the Magi Baby Chest in February.”

The gala will be open to the public and all proceeds will go directly towards purchasing baby supplies. More information about the gala will be coming in the following months. Information about the MBC and how to donate can be found on Facebook or by calling the St. Louis Church office at 815-879-0181.

The Magi Baby Chest, a social outreach program facilitated by St. Louis Catholic Church, recently has undergone an expansion project in order to serve more families. The Magi Baby Chest provides baby supplies once a month to families with children ages newborn to 4 years old. (Photo provided by Jessica Murphy)