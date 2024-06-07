Kitchen joins Midland Wealth Management in Bureau County

Joe Kitchens joined Midland Wealth Management, a division of Midland States Bank, as wealth advisor serving clients in Bureau County. (Photo provided by Anna Strong)

Joe Kitchens joined Midland Wealth Management, a division of Midland States Bank, as wealth advisor serving clients in Bureau County.

“We are excited to introduce Joe as a dedicated advisor in our Princeton office,” Executive Vice President of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management, Dan L. Stevenson, said in a news release. “In addition to his professional expertise, Joe shows genuine care and interest in the well-being of his clients, fostering trust and long-term loyalty, all of which resonate strongly with our core principles.”

Before joining Midland, Kitchens was a financial advisor at Edward Jones. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Millikin University and his Master of Arts from Wheaton College. Kitchens maintains FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses.