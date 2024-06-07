IVCC men’s tennis team recognized for its national berth

Illinois Valley Community College Men’s Tennis recently competed at the National Junior College Athletic Association national championships, where they finished 27th in the nation. Pictured from left are Tafara Kaguru, Logan Brandner, Ethan Krafft, Shingai Manyonga, Zvikomborero Bingura, Rawland Jasi, Logan Goetsch and Coach Julie Milota. The team was recognized at the June IVCC Board of Trustees meeting. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

The nationally ranked men’s tennis team was recognized Thursday by the Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees.

Team members Zvikomborero Bingura, Logan Bradner, Logan Goetsch, Rawland Jasi, Ethan Krafft, Shingai Manyonga and Tafara Kaguru wrapped up their season in May with an appearance at the National Junior College Athletic Association national championships, where they finished 27th in the nation.

The all-sophomore squad clinched No. 3 seed in the Arrowhead Conference Region IV, with one player suffering one loss on the season. Manyonga, Goetsch and Jasi were all named runner-up regional champions, which qualified the team for a national berth.

“These teams are the best of the best,” Head Coach Julie Milota told the board. “We see varying levels of play and diverse players from all regions of the country coming together to play five days of tennis. It’s incredible to be part of it and watch other players, including some semi-pro players, in the mix as well.”

In her monthly report to the Board, President Tracy Morris:

Recognized men’s and women’s athletics for a strong academic performance as well as their accomplishments on the court and field.

Shared community outreach efforts by the Hispanic Leadership Team.

Noted that 70 plastic and metal band stands were donated to four area grade and high schools.

Shared that Eagles Peak Food Pantry served an average of 207 people a month during the fall term and 135 people a month during the spring term, and in both cases, children accounted for 20 percent of those households.

Reported that enrollment trends continue upward with summer enrollment increasing in head count and traditional-credit and dual-credit hours and early fall enrollment figures following suit.

Announced that the 100th anniversary mural will be dedicated on June 25 and a theater alumni performance will take place June 29.

Reported that Dean of Student Success Crystal Credi presented IVCC’s experience with Single Stop software at a recent community college summit on homelessness.

Keeping with the theme of this year’s One Book One College book selection they were studying, English professor Nora Villarreal’s students completed service projects, which included volunteering with the campus food pantry and community animal and homeless shelters and researching presentations on poverty and crime issues.

In other action, the Board:

Authorized a routine budget procedure to ensure operational expenses continue to be paid as tentative budget preparation continues into a new fiscal year.

Authorized renewing insurance policies with current carriers at a cost of $313,459.

Awarded a contract for loading dock upgrades to Berglund Construction Co., Chicago, for $199,900 and awarded a contract for structural repairs and waterproofing to Berglund for $235,900.

Authorized renewing four Ellucian applications governing information collection, payment processing, financial aid and business services at a cost of $442,871 for Colleague; $28,328 for Payment Center; $51,675 for Insights, and $187,457 for On-Premise support services.

Authorized renewing the Modern Campus website management, Omni CMS, for total of $73,864. and registration/payment systems used by the Continuing Education Division, Modern Campus Lumens Pro, for $31,131.

Authorized renewing a subscription to Slate, a student recruitment and analytics system, for $50,000.

Approved Kora Jones as full-time dental instructor and learned of the appointments Hannah Bowermaster as Special Populations Transition Specialist and Ashlee Fitzpatrick as Associate Director of Retention.

Extended the lease for on-campus office space to Economic Development Corporation of North Central Illinois for one year at a rate of $4,284.

Learned of the retirement of Counselor Kate Young and the resignation of Angie Heiser, part-time adult learning instructor.

