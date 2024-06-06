Marseilles approves $923,378 bid for new police station renovations

The Marseilles City Council approved by a 3-2 vote the bid of $923,378 from Phalen Steel of Mendota for renovations to the new City Hall and police station. (Derek Barichello)

“That work will probably start about the first week in July, about the same time as the Broadway Park project,” Hollenbeck said. “They didn’t really give us a timetable for when it will be done, but I’m hoping that may be around the first of the year … I’m happy to finally see this moving forward and will be happier to see it all done.

“There are going be some exciting times for the city coming up with these grants we’re getting now and applying for. We’ve got new homes under construction out in Wallbridge, another new home under construction here in town, so we’re moving along.”

The vote went along the same lines as the one for the purchase of the building in the first pace, with Hollenbeck and commissioners Bobby Kaminski and Melissa Small voting yes and commissioners Mike Scheib and Jim Buckingham voting no.

The council also approved the annexation into the city limits of 60 acres of property along River Road owned by Ralph Coyle and April Coyle. According to Hollenbeck, there are plans to build single-family homes on the property.

“That’s pretty good size and he’s gonna put some homes on it so the population will be growing, too,” said Hollenbeck, adding with a laugh, “We’ve gotta get back over that 5,000 again.”

In other action, the council:

Approved the establishment of the Garbage Committee, which will be responsible for exploring solutions to the amount of traffic on the streets with two trash collectors in town, Waste Management and Republic, and finding cost savings for residents. Named to the first committee were Kaminski, Brad Miller, Jim Barnes, Larry Cowie and Jeff Owens, with Buckingham requesting his name be removed.

Tabled a discussion regarding the first appointments to the city’s new Beautification Committee until the list of candidates could be discussed.

Voted to amend the Code of Marseilles in regard to stop intersections so that a new stop sign could be placed near the city’s boat launch.

Approved the collective bargaining agreement between the city and the Department of Public Woks maintenance personnel. It also approved an ordinance regarding the wages and benefits of non-union city employees.

Approved the third amendment to a lease agreement with Nucor Tubular Products that will allow the company to build security fencing around its facility.