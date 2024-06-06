Curb replacement to begin on West Prospect Avenue in Ottawa

Curb replacement for the two blocks of West Prospect Avenue in Ottawa is expected to begin the week of June 10. (Derek Barichello)

The work is expected to take up to three weeks. Residents should be aware that during construction there will be periods when they will not have access to their driveways and on-street parking will be limited. Residents are to be notified by the contractor in advance when access will not be possible.

The final restoration of the berm areas and street surface will follow once the curb work is completed.