June 06, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThank You First RespondersLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Curb replacement to begin on West Prospect Avenue in Ottawa

Work expected to take up to 3 weeks

By Shaw Local News Network
Ottawa City Hall

Curb replacement for the two blocks of West Prospect Avenue in Ottawa is expected to begin the week of June 10. (Derek Barichello)

Curb replacement for the two blocks of West Prospect Avenue in Ottawa is expected to begin the week of June 10.

The work is expected to take up to three weeks. Residents should be aware that during construction there will be periods when they will not have access to their driveways and on-street parking will be limited. Residents are to be notified by the contractor in advance when access will not be possible.

The final restoration of the berm areas and street surface will follow once the curb work is completed.

Have a Question about this article?