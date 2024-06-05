2024 BCR Boys Track & Field Team

Princeton's Payne Miller puts his might into the shot put, leading all area throwers with a toss of 56-8 1/2. The BCR Boys Track Athlete of the Year placed third in Class 2A State. (Mike Vaughn)

Note: The BCR Track & Field Team includes the Honor Roll leaders and athletes who qualified for State.

Caleb Bickett (Hall/Sr.) - The Red Devils’ speedy senior qualified for 1A State in both sprints as the runner-up at the Deer Creek-Mackinaw Sectional. He paced the BCR Honor Roll with times of 11.1 in the 100 and 23.0 in the 200.

Caleb Bickett

Joel Billhorn (ALO/Jr.) - The junior from Amboy was a dual Honor Roll leader, jumping 19-10 3/4 in the long jump and clocking a 51.54 at the Rollie Morris Invite in the 400.

Joel Billhorn

Ryan Bosi (Hall/Jr.): Bosi punched his ticket to state by placing second in the triple jump at the Class 1A Deer Creek-Mackinaw Sectional. He was second in the honor roll with a jump of 39-8.

Landon Hulsing (BV/Jr.) - Hulsing added his name to the Storm’s coveted list of state medalists with a seventh-place finish in 1A discus, just the fifth to medal in that event. He was the Honor Roll leader in the discus (152-10) as well as the high jump (6-3).

Landon Hulsing (Photo provided)

Greyson Marincic (St. Bede/Jr.) - Marincic punched his ticket back to State with second-place sectional finishes in both hurdle events. He turned in Honor Roll bests in the 100s (16.45) and 300s (43.09).

Greyson Marincic (submitted photo/St. Bede Academy)

Payne Miller (Princeton/Sr.) - It was no Payne, no gain for the Tigers track & field team this spring. The senior strongman landed a third-place medal in 2A shot put with a heave of 56-8 1/2. He was also the sectional champion in the discus, placing 13th at state. He had a season’s best 163-5 3/4, ranked second behind teammate Ian Morris.

Payne Miller

Justin Moon (BV/Jr.) - The Bureau Valley junior jumped over the moon and back in the triple jump to win the 1A Erie Sectional. He finished 20th at state and led all area jumpers with a triple jump of 41-4 1/2.

Justin Moon

Ian Morris (Princeton/Jr.) - Morris sent himself to state with a third-place qualifying throw at the Galesburg Sectional. He placed 20th in 2A discus. Morris led all area throwers with a toss of 164-11 1/2.

Ian Morris

Andrew Peacock (Princeton/Sr.) - Peacock flew to the heights of 12 feet in the pole vault leading all area competitors by 10 inches. He will take his talents to compete for the University of Dubuque.

Andrew Peacock (Mike Vaughn)

Cade Odell (Princeton/Jr.) - Odell saved his best for last at state, jumping an incredible six spots on his final throw to land a fourth-place medal in 2A shot put. He improved by more than 3 1/2 feet in the prelims, increasing his PR by 1 1/2 feet.

Cade Odell

Augustus Swanson (Princeton/So.) - The PHS sophomore set the pace in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:50.16.

Augustus Swanson

Ian Sundberg (ALO/Sr.) - A fourth-place sectional toss of 48-0 in the shot punched the LaMoille senior’s ticket to state. He finished 21st in the 1A State Meet. He had a season’s best of 48-6 3/4.

Ian Sundberg

Tyler VandeVenter (Princeton/Fr.) - A versatile runner, the PHS frosh was the Honor Roll leader in both the 800 (2:03.26) and 3,200 (10:56.13).

Tyler VanDeVenter

RELAYS

* The Hall 4 x 100 relay of Bickett, Joseph Bacidore, Jeremy Smith and Ryan Bosi ran their way to state with a runner-up finish at the 1A Deer Creek-Mackinaw Sectional.

The Hall 4x100 relay of Jeremy Smith, Ryan Bosi, Joseph Bacidore and Caleb Bickett qualified for state with a runner-up finish at the 1A Deer Creek-Mackinaw Sectional and led the BCR Honor Roll with a time of 44.95. (Photo provided)

* The Bureau Valley 4 x 100 relay of Brady Hartz, Payton Walowski, Cameron Lemons and Eli Attig turned in the area best time of 44.76.

* The Bureau Valley 4 x 200 relay of Hartz, Payton Walowski, Kai Walowski and Attig turned in the area best time of 1:35.18

* The Bureau Valley 4 x 400 relay of Hartz, Moon, Adrian Gallardo and Attig clocked an Honor Roll- best 3:37.81.

* Another Storm relay, this one in the 4 x 800, led the Honor Roll with a time of 8:58.65, ran by Maddox Moore, Nathan Siri, Zac Wiggim and Gallardo.