No charges expected in vehicle-horse crash in Marseilles

Charges are not expected in a Monday traffic crash near Marseilles that resulted in the death of a horse. The juvenile rider sustained an injury.

Though an investigation is pending, La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss said Tuesday the collision, reported about 3 p.m. Monday at 2777 E. 2551st Road, appears to have been a visibility issue. The motorist crested a hill, Diss said, and did not see the horse and rider in time to brake.

The rider was a juvenile whose identity was not disclosed. Diss said the youth had a broken collarbone. The city of Marseilles issued an advisory on social media for motorists to be aware of their surroundings and be mindful of pedestrians, motorcycles and animals.