Don Finley to rejoin Oglesby City Council

Former Oglesby Mayor Don Finley, seen here seeking a reelection bid in 2023, is returning to city government. The Oglesby City Council emerged from closed session Monday and appointed Finley to the commissioner post vacated by Terry Eutis, who is moving out of state. Finley will be sworn in and seated June 17, 2024. (Scott Anderson)

Former Oglesby Mayor Don Finley is returning to city government.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council emerged from 50 minutes of closed session and voted 4-0 to install Finley as city commissioner. Finley fills a vacancy left by Terry Eutis, who is moving out of state.

“I am excited to work with everyone and do what is best for the citizens of Oglesby,” said Finley, who will be sworn in and seated at the June 17 meeting.

Mayor Jason Curran said the council discussed five of the six applicants – one applicant was ineligible, not being an Oglesby resident – and decided Finley brought the most experience to the table.

Curran said that while he and Finley “had some differences” in the past, “I’ve never had a concern that Mr. Finley had anything but the best long-term interest in Oglesby at heart and has proven himself at economic development.”

Commissioners praised the other candidates and urged them to seek posts in city government in the future.

“It was a tough decision because you all were very likable,” Commissioner Tony Stefanelli said.

Finley, vice president of store operations for John’s Service and Sales, served as mayor of Oglesby starting in 2010, when he was named acting mayor following the surprise resignation of Tony Torres. He last served in 2019, when he lost a reelection bid to Dom Rivara. Finley ran for mayor again in 2023 but finished second behind Curran.

Besides his electoral experience, Finley has been active in Oglesby Elks, District 20 Little League; Central States; L-P Booster Club, ISU Parent Board, Holy Family Basketball coach and North Central Illinois Economic Development. He is a founding board member of Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch.

In other matters, the council:

Congratulated Aiden Anderson, one of four statewide winners of a $1,000 scholarship awarded by the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency

Approved an amendment to TIF 6, which adds downtown areas while limiting the number of residential properties within the TIF

Reduced the number of Class D liquor licenses to two, which requires future applicants to seek city council approval before commencing operations