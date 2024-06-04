College update: Kelly VanDenBussche’s senior golf season has a nice ring to it

Kelly VanDenBussche played her final round of golf for the University of Northwestern of St. Paul, Minn. Three days later, she got married. (Photo provided by UNW)

Kelly VanDenBussche’s senior season with the University of Northwestern of St. Paul, Minn. women’s golf team had a nice ring to it.

The Eagles competed in the NCAA Division III National Championships for the second time in program history last week at Nicholasville, Kent. They punched their ticket by winning the UMAC Women’s Golf Championship last fall.

UNW shot a 345 (+57) on the first day and shaved off a couple of strokes on Wednesday, finishing with a team score of 343 (+55) and for a two-day total of 688 (+112). The Eagles did not make the top 15 cut, finishing in 27th place.

In the last round of her career, VanDenBussche, a former BCR Golfer of the Year from Princeton, ended with a 95 (+23).

Three days later, VanDenBussche exchanged her golf clubs for a wedding ring, marrying Mike Bostrom, a former UNW wide receiver, in her hometown of Princeton.