Baseball: Bureau County players earn 2024 Three Rivers East All-Conference honors

Eight Bureau County players were named to the 2024 First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference baseball team.

Sixteen Bureau County players were recognized overall with all-conference honors.

Senior pitcher Max Bryant, junior outfielder Jack Jablonski and freshman infielder Luke Bryant of Hall, junior catcher Ace Christiansen and junior infielder Jordan Reinhardt of Princeton and junior infielder Eljiah Endress of Bureau Valley were chosen unanimously.

Other Bureau County players named to the first team were senior pitcher Payton Dye of Hall and junior pitcher Bryce Helms of Bureau Valley.

League champ and state finalist Newman headed the TRAC East team with four unanimous selections - sophomore pitcher Garet Wolfe, senior outfielder Brendan Tunink, freshman outfielder Ashton Miller and junior utility Chase Decker.

Also named to the first team were senior pitcher Izaiah Nunez of Mendota and junior infielder Colson Welgatt of Kewanee (unanimously).

Second-team selections included junior pitcher Izzaq Zrust and senior infielder Joel Koch of Hall, sophomore pitcher Logan Philhower of Bureau Valley, junior pitcher Will Lott, junior infielder Nolan Kloepping, junior outfielder Noah LaPorte and sophomore outfielder Tyler Forristall of Princeton and sophomore utility Brody Hartt of Mendota.

Hall senior utility Evan Stefaniak received honorable mention.