42 graduate IVCC’s associate degree nursing program

The 2024 class of Illinois Valley Community College registered nursing students celebrated completing their program recently by accepting their pins of honor, lighting candles and reciting a nursing pledge. Forty-two students received associate degrees this spring. (Photo provided by JH Studio)

Forty-two graduates of Illinois Valley Community College’s associate degree nursing program were pinned in a ceremony on May 18 in the Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

The tradition signifies the end of the registered nurse’s academic rigor and advancement into nursing.

“You have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, compassion and patient-centered care. You have spent countless hours in classrooms, labs and clinical settings honing your skills, expanding your knowledge and preparing to enter this noble profession,” Director of Nursing Sue Smith told graduates and their families. “The pin represents your dedication to providing compassionate care, advocating for your patients and upholding the highest standards of ethics and professionalism.”

Graduates Mark Pullen, Emily Waite, Jennifer Knudson and Carleigh Hamilton-Foxhoven were featured speakers of the day. Members of the Alpha Delta Nu honor society were recognized. The event concluded with a candle-lighting ceremony and recitation of the Nursing Pledge.

Class of 2024 registered nursing graduates are: Megan Ahlstrom; Lylybell Arteaga; Nichole Baxter; Gena Bertrang; Christine Cates; Casey Cuevas; Kimber Foster; Allison Gerding; Anna Gonzalez; Steven Goodbred; Carleigh Hamilton-Foxhoven; Aliska Hammon; Kodee Hanson; Samantha Harris; Brittany Hawkins; Milada Hedrick; Blair Hermann; Amanda Illingworth; Alexandrea Hunt; Aubrey Knoblauch; Jennifer Knudson; Taya Martin; Allison Olczak; Heather Peterson; Kaylee Puetz; Mark Pullen; Catherine Reynolds; Meghan Scheib; Jennafer Schuh; Brittany Shartzer; Amanda Sommer; Stephanie Soto; Alecia Stephenson; Macy Stevenson; Joannie Templeton; Emma Thompson; Nicole Vavaroutsos; Emily Waite; Emilee Walker; Adalynn Watts; Gregory Williams and Phat Yoeun.