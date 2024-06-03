New Bedford Royal Neighbors held Memorial Day service

Helen Hardesty presented a patriotic reading followed by reciting the Gettysburg Address on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at the New Bedford Royal Neighbors Camp 1491 annual Memorial Day service at the Greenfield Fairfield Union Cemetery. (Photo provided by Nancy Hartz)

The New Bedford Royal Neighbors Camp 1491 held its annual Memorial Day service on June 2 at the Greenfield Fairfield Union Cemetery.

Adrian Lind welcomed all the guests and thanked them for joining the event. Joanne Nelson led the group in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Pastor Troy Campbell gave the invocation, address and benediction. Helen Hardesty presented a patriotic reading followed by reciting the Gettysburg Address. Nancy Hartz read the chapter’s deceased members of the Royal Neighbors. Music was provided by Butch McNinch and Ted Fettig. Mary Etheridge contributed taps to conclude the service.

The New Bedford Royal Neighbors thanked all those who joined its Memorial Day service and all those who helped to make it special.

Pastor Troy Campbell gave the invocation, address and benediction Sunday, June 2, 2024, at the New Bedford Royal Neighbors Camp 1491 annual Memorial Day service at the Greenfield Fairfield Union Cemetery. (Photo provided by Nancy Hartz)