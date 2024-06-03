Marshall Putnam Retired Teachers to host Civil War Dance Society on June 18 in Henry

The Civil War Dance Society will entertain the members of the Marshall Putnam Retired Teachers Association at its 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, meeting, which will be held at the Henry American Legion Building, 303 Main St. (Photo provided by Jean Wallace)

The Civil War Dance Society will entertain the members of the Marshall Putnam Retired Teachers Association at its 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, meeting, which will be held at the Henry American Legion Building, 303 Main St.

Following the business meeting, the Dance Society, a group focused on preserving the dances and clothing of the Civil War era, will take the stage. The group was reorganized after the pandemic and has performed many times a year at senior citizen facilities, parades, the Lincoln Museum, the state capitol, fraternal organizations, Civil War reenactments, etc.

As part of the performance, they talk and answer questions about the dances and clothing in a segment entitled “What’s Under Those Big Skirts.” After the performance, the audience is invited to join the group in simple dances such as the Virginia Reel and the Patty Cake Polka.

For more information and links to videos of their dances, visit Central Illinois Civil War Dance Society’s Facebook page. The public is invited to join MPRTA for this educational and informative meeting.