Free La Salle library rides available with NCAT

La Salle Public Library patrons have the opportunity through Aug. 3 for free transportation to and from the library with North Central Area Transit. (Shaw Local News Network)

Patrons will need an NCAT Library pass, or use their La Salle library card, to utilize this service. Rides must be scheduled at least two days in advance.

NCAT provides door-to-door, public bus transportation for La Salle County. This means a bus or van will arrive at your requested pick-up location and drop you at the front door of your destination.

Upon request, a driver will assist any passenger to/from the vehicle to/from the front door of a building. All vehicles are equipped with a wheelchair lift or ramp. The service operates from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays like Memorial Day and Independence Day.

The purpose of this partnership is to make the La Salle Public Library more accessible over these summer months for all who struggle with finding reliable transportation.

Now patrons can utilize this free transportation to participate in summer programs like the Creative Writing Club and Bring Your Own Book Club.

To schedule an NCAT pickup call 833-433-6228 between 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule a ride in advance.

Provide the pick up and drop off locations of your trip, the date and time to the Reservation Specialist to reserve the ride. Call the same number to cancel a ride. NCAT requests you are ready for pickup 15 minutes prior to pickup.

All passengers must wear seatbelts, and wheelchairs must be secured using vehicle securement systems. All riders must be 14 and older to ride alone.

For more information, call the Library at 815-223-2341 or NCAT at 833-433-6228.