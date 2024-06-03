Former downtown La Salle business opens food trailer

If you’ve missed Lil’ Mad Café in downtown La Salle, there’s another opportunity to get their crepes. (Photo provided)

Lil’ Mad recently received the permits to operate its food trailer and were set up recently at Harbor Freight in Peru. Crepes, granola and shortbread were available.

The café closed in May 2023 after opening in December 2019.

