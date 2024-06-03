Fisher Auto Parts in Streator to host grand opening

A grand opening in scheduled this week for a new auto parts store in Streator. Fisher Auto Parts, 109 E. Main St., is hosting a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday where there will be burger and hot dog vendors and giveaways. (Derek Barichello)

Fisher Auto Parts, 109 E. Main St., is hosting a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday where there will be burger and hot dog vendors and giveaways.

Fisher Auto carries brands such as ACDelco, Dayco, DENSO, Cardone, EastPenn, AP Exhaust Products, Dorman, SMP, BCA Bearings, Philips, Baldwin Filters and KYB. For a full list of products and brands, visit fisherautoparts.com.

Fisher Auto Parts has 500 company-owner locations plus over 100 independent jobbers in 18 states and is a member of Federated and the Automotive Parts Services Group. It has locations in Marseilles, Dwight, Morris and Pontiac.

The 109 E. Main St. was formerly the location of Streator Drugs.

