Eighth graders graduate Marseilles Elementary

Marseilles Elementary School District 150 conduction its eighth grade promotion ceremony May 16. Diplomas were given to students who will now be attending Ottawa, Marquette Academy and Seneca high schools.
The following awards were presented to the following students:
Darlene Bookout Memorial: Melanie Kimmey
Dale Ballerini Memorial: Jaxon Rissman
Linda Blumenshine Memorial: Josie Akins
Patsy Farmer Memorial: Savannah Kochan
Renee Adler Memorial: Soda Marabotti
Elaine Berkland Memorial: Celeste Wallace
Danny Solis Memorial Teens ‘N’ Teamwork: Hailey Wheeler
Tommi Leigh Vangelisti Award: Hunter Smith and Isabella Schweigen
Americanism Award: Genevieve Vicich
Robert Hart Award-Athletes: Noah Ahrens (male) and Savannah Kochan (female)
Robert Hart Award-Fine Arts: Celeste Wallace
Robert Hard Award-Scholastic: Genevieve Vicich
President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence: Isaac Bellel, Thayden Downey, Savannah Kochan, Wyatt Krause, Ava Leiteritz, Soda Marabotti, Jaxon Rissman, Sofia Scutt, Jayden Thoemke and Genevieve Vicich
President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement: Bryce Dalton, Melanie Kimme, and Celeste Wallace
Superintendent Brenda Donahue and School Board President James Barnes presented the diplomas to the graduates. Principal Shawn Collins announced the graduates.