Eighth graders graduate Marseilles Elementary

Marseilles Elementary School District 150 conduction its eighth grade promotion ceremony May 16. Diplomas were given to students who will now be attending Ottawa, Marquette Academy and Seneca high schools.

The following awards were presented to the following students:

Darlene Bookout Memorial: Melanie Kimmey

Dale Ballerini Memorial: Jaxon Rissman

Linda Blumenshine Memorial: Josie Akins

Patsy Farmer Memorial: Savannah Kochan

Renee Adler Memorial: Soda Marabotti

Elaine Berkland Memorial: Celeste Wallace

Danny Solis Memorial Teens ‘N’ Teamwork: Hailey Wheeler

Tommi Leigh Vangelisti Award: Hunter Smith and Isabella Schweigen

Americanism Award: Genevieve Vicich

Robert Hart Award-Athletes: Noah Ahrens (male) and Savannah Kochan (female)

Robert Hart Award-Fine Arts: Celeste Wallace

Robert Hard Award-Scholastic: Genevieve Vicich

President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence: Isaac Bellel, Thayden Downey, Savannah Kochan, Wyatt Krause, Ava Leiteritz, Soda Marabotti, Jaxon Rissman, Sofia Scutt, Jayden Thoemke and Genevieve Vicich

President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement: Bryce Dalton, Melanie Kimme, and Celeste Wallace

Superintendent Brenda Donahue and School Board President James Barnes presented the diplomas to the graduates. Principal Shawn Collins announced the graduates.