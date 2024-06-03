Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild to meet June 6 in Princeton

The Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 30 N. Sixth St., Princeton. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The program this month will be “What I Learned from Finished My Quilt Top” presented by Guild member Mary Serafini. During this presentation, Serafini will explain what she has learned over the years when faced with stains on the quilt top, puckered seams or uneven edges, to name a few issues.

Guests are welcome at guild meetings. There is a $5 guest fee that can be applied to the guild membership fee if the guest joins the night of the meeting. The guild is looking for new members and anyone interested in joining may do so for an annual membership fee of $24. If you quilt, if you sew, or if you would like to learn something new, the guild welcomes your membership.

The monthly open sew will not take place prior to the June meeting. For more information, contact a co-coordinator, Mary Serafini at 815-339-2171 or Cindy Smith at 573-603-4234.