Applications available for 2024 Marshall-Putnam County Fair Queen pageant

The 2023 Marshall-Putnam County Fair Royalty are (back, from left) Kylee Cook, Emma Gaspardo, (front) Cooper Martin, Olivia Erjavsek, Nadia Kessling and Trinity Frawley. The 2024 pageant will be July 14. (Photo provided by Jo Beth Stanbary )

Marshall-Putnam County Fair Queen pageant applications now are available.

The age limits are Little Miss, ages 5 to 10; Junior Miss, ages 11 to 15; and Miss, ages 16 to 21. The winner of Miss Marshall-Putnam County Fair Queen will have the opportunity to represent Marshall-Putnam at the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant in January and will win $1,000 to put to furthering her education in a four-year university, community college, trade school or certificate program.

Applications are available on the Marshall-Putnam County Fair website at https://marshallputnamfair.org/pageants.php or email the Fair Queen Board at missmarshallputnam@gmail.com

Contestants can view applications on the Miss Marshall-Putnam County Fair Queen Pageants Facebook and Instagram pages. The pageant is scheduled for July 14 at the Marshall-Putnam County Fairgrounds.