Applications available for 2024 Marshall-Putnam County Fair Queen pageant

Marshall-Putnam County Fair Queen pageant applications now are available.
The age limits are Little Miss, ages 5 to 10; Junior Miss, ages 11 to 15; and Miss, ages 16 to 21. The winner of Miss Marshall-Putnam County Fair Queen will have the opportunity to represent Marshall-Putnam at the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant in January and will win $1,000 to put to furthering her education in a four-year university, community college, trade school or certificate program.
Applications are available on the Marshall-Putnam County Fair website at https://marshallputnamfair.org/pageants.php or email the Fair Queen Board at missmarshallputnam@gmail.com
Contestants can view applications on the Miss Marshall-Putnam County Fair Queen Pageants Facebook and Instagram pages. The pageant is scheduled for July 14 at the Marshall-Putnam County Fairgrounds.