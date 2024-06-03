Antique train rides June 9 in Sheffield to benefit fire department, historical society

Antique train rides are coming Sunday, June 9, to Sheffield.

It has been more than 10 years since Sheffield has held this event. The event is cosponsored by the Sheffield Fire Department and the Sheffield Historical Society as a fundraiser. Iowa Interstate Railroad refurbishes and maintains steam engines, diesel engines and antique parlor cars for the purpose of teaming up with volunteer fire departments to help raise funds supporting them.

This year, 1920s refurbished parlor cars will provide a comfortable ride, pulled by diesel engines built in 1970 in Chicago. Steam engines owned by IAIS have been pulled for major overhauls and are not available until 2027. Five vintage passenger train cars from the 1920s era (originally built for the Pennsylvania Railroad and rebuilt after World War II) are equipped with modern restroom facilities. Heat and air conditioning are not available on these rides. Passengers need to be able to board with some assistance from volunteers if needed, however, these trains are not Americans with Disabilities Act compatible.

The train will board on the north side of the tracks at the Main Street crossing in Sheffield and will travel to just east of Geneseo city limits. All rides are about 40 miles roundtrip and take approximately 45 minutes. Guests are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of departure to find parking, pick up tickets (will call) and board the train. A food stand will be available sponsored by the Sheffield Fire Department.

Tickets are still available, but limited. The noon ride is sold out. There are tickets left for the 9 a.m. ride, and a limited number of tickets left for the 10:30 a.m. ride. Tickets may be purchased ($15 per person, children 2 and younger are free riding on an adult lap) by phone using a credit card. The Sheffield Fire Department phone number is 815-454-2212 (leave a message and someone will return the call). Also, the Sheffield Historical Society is selling tickets by phone at 815-454-2850, and it also opens 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 325 S. Washington St. This is the last week to buy tickets. Go to Sheffield Fire Department and Sheffield Illinois Museum Event page on Facebook for more information.