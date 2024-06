The Streator Public Library will host a fun fair 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library will host a fun fair 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8.

The fun fair scheduled 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will include a bounce house, games and other activities to celebrate the start of summer.

The week of June 3 the library, 130 S. Park St., will be hosting a tiger scavenger hunt. Anyone is welcome to participate. Search the library and find all the hidden items. The theme changes weekly. Call 815-672-2729 for more information on library events.