Stage 212 in La Salle to host auditions for ‘Disney’s High School Musical Jr.’

Stage 212 in La Salle announced auditions for the 2024 Children’s Theater production, “Disney’s High School Musical, Jr.” will take place 6 p.m. Friday, June 14, and 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the theater, 700 First St. in La Salle. Anyone who wishes to audition should attend one.

Callbacks will be 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15. A full production by children, for children, “Disney’s High School Musical, Jr.” is open to all children entering fourth grade through 10th grade.

Director Nora Maier will cast about 25 children in a variety of lead and supporting roles. Auditioners should come prepared to sing up to 32 bars or 60 seconds of a musical theater song (not a song from the show) and should provide their own backing track (no a cappella). The song must be memorized. A speaker and aux cord will be provided for backing tracks. A short dance audition will be taught by the choreographer. Auditioners should wear close-toed shoes (crocs, sandals, bare feet or flip-flops will not be allowed) and clothes they feel comfortable dancing in. All will be asked to read from the script. Cuts will be provided at the audition. Auditioners must complete the online registration form at stage212.org before attending.

Rehearsals for “Disney’s High School Musical, Jr.” will be 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Not every actor will be called to every rehearsal. Performances will be Aug. 8–11. For more information, visit Stage 212 online at stage212.org, or on Facebook.