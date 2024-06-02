Reddick Library in Ottawa to pass out blueberry-themed kits

The Reddick Library in Ottawa will be handing out a blueberry-themed kit with recipes and a packet of dark chocolate-covered dried blueberries. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The Reddick Library in Ottawa will be handing out a blueberry-themed kit with recipes and a packet of dark chocolate-covered dried blueberries.

Kits will be available to adults as supplies last beginning Monday, June 3, and are limited to one per patron.

The library, 1010 Canal St., will host additional activities the week of June 3. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 3: Nature journaling at Nell’s Woodland, all ages. Nature journaling is a great way to bring the beauty of nature with you wherever you go. The library will be taking a short hike and stopping to sketch and learn about the plants and animals on the walk.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 4: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 4: Color Chemist, third through sixth grade. Explore the basic concepts of chemistry by experimenting with natural materials to create a variety of paint colors.

7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4: Illinois Libraries Present: Dr. Temple Grandin, virtual program. Grandin has been at the forefront of research and activism for autism and neurodiversity for decades. Although not formally diagnosed with autism until adulthood, Grandin learned from a young age that she processed her environment in a vastly different way from her peers. Grandin used her experience with neurodivergence to advocate for better livestock treatment and handling and is an animal behavior expert. Go to: bit.ly/ILP_TempleGrandin to register for this virtual program.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 months to 3 years old. Sing, dance, craft and create memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 5: Teen DIY, seventh through 12th grades. Is there a wall in need of a colorful upgrade in your space? Join us this month for a fun session crafting rainbow wall hangings using yarn.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, June 6: Process Art, preschool through first grade. Come to the library for this program of experimenting and exploring new materials, techniques and tools for open-ended art projects.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6: Easy Ways to Go Towards Zero Waste, adults. Learn easy ways to produce less waste to be more environmentally mindful.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in an friendly environment with knowledgeable people.

2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8: Manga Club, seventh through 12th grades. Hey Anime and Manga fans! The library is getting together to talk about favorite Mangas (and the anime series they’ve inspired). Join the group to meet fellow fans and make some crafts. This month the group is looking at the art of drawing anime and manga.