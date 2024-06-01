Class 1A state baseball: The Marquette Crusaders, by the numbers

Here is a list of 12 numbers and facts surrounding the Marquette baseball team, which improved to 30-2 on the season after its 9-3 win over Jacksonville Routt on Friday in the Class 1A state semifinals at Dozer Park in Peoria.
- 1999 – The year of the Crusaders’ first state trip and coach Todd Hopkins’ second year as coach. That Marquette team finished fourth.
- 649 – Career coaching wins for Hopkins as the Crusaders’ baseball coach.
- 309 – Hits Marquette has collected this season in 32 games.
- 161 – Hits Marquette has allowed this season in 32 games.
- 26 – Seasons Hopkins has been the Marquette baseball coach.
- 17 – Games Marquette has scored nine runs or more this season.
- 10 – Pitching wins by Alec Novotney this season.
- 8 – Runs the Crusaders scored in the second inning against Jacksonville Routt in Friday’s state semifinal win.
- 7 – 30+ win seasons for Marquette under Hopkins.
- 4 – State finals trophies Marquette had earned before this season.
- 2 – Hits and RBIs by freshman Griffin Dobberstein in the Crusaders’ semifinal victory.
- 1 – State baseball titles Marquette has captured.