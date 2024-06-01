Class 1A state baseball: The Marquette Crusaders, by the numbers

Members of the Marquette baseball team run off of the field after defeating Routt during the Class 1A semifinal game on Friday, May 31, 2024 at Dozer Park in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a list of 12 numbers and facts surrounding the Marquette baseball team, which improved to 30-2 on the season after its 9-3 win over Jacksonville Routt on Friday in the Class 1A state semifinals at Dozer Park in Peoria.

—

1999 – The year of the Crusaders’ first state trip and coach Todd Hopkins’ second year as coach. That Marquette team finished fourth.

649 – Career coaching wins for Hopkins as the Crusaders’ baseball coach.

309 – Hits Marquette has collected this season in 32 games.

161 – Hits Marquette has allowed this season in 32 games.

26 – Seasons Hopkins has been the Marquette baseball coach.

17 – Games Marquette has scored nine runs or more this season.

10 – Pitching wins by Alec Novotney this season.

8 – Runs the Crusaders scored in the second inning against Jacksonville Routt in Friday’s state semifinal win.

7 – 30+ win seasons for Marquette under Hopkins.

4 – State finals trophies Marquette had earned before this season.

2 – Hits and RBIs by freshman Griffin Dobberstein in the Crusaders’ semifinal victory.

1 – State baseball titles Marquette has captured.