Class 1A state baseball: Alec Novotney ‘battles’ on the mound, helps Marquette reach title game

Marquette pitching coach Brad Waldron walks out to the mound to talk with starter Alec Novotney (15) during the Class 1A semifinal game on Friday, May 31, 2024 at Dozer Park in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

PEORIA – Really good pitchers still can have success and work themselves out of trouble even on days when they don’t have their best stuff or are feeling a bit under the weather.

Both were the case for Marquette sophomore right-handed starter Alec Novotney in the Crusaders’ 9-3 Class 1A state semifinal win over Jacksonville Routt on Friday at Dozer Park.

Novotney, who earned the win to go to 10-0 on the season, struggled with his command early but was able to wriggle out of a one-out jam with runners on first and second in the top of the first by getting a ground ball double play. Then in the second with the bases loaded after a single and a pair of walks, induced a ground ball for the third out to keep the Rockets off the scoreboard.

“I thought Alec pitched well,” Marquette coach Todd Hopkins said. “The kid has been sick the last two days, and he really gutted this one out for us.”

“It’s just a cold and allergies,” Novotney said. “My arm felt good. I was a little tired the past few days.”

“It’s worse than that, so don’t let him fool you,” Hopkins said.

Marquette (30-2) is scheduled to play Altamont, which defeated Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3-2 in the second semifinal, at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

“I could tell after the first hitter or two that he didn’t have his best stuff. But for Alec, even without his best stuff he’s pretty darn good and that’s because he’s mentally tough.” — Brad Waldron, Marquette pitching coach on Crusaders' starting pitcher Alec Novotney

The Crusaders’ offense made things a little easier for Novotney’s last three innings of work by adding eight runs in the second to the one they had scored in the first.

Novotney, who entered the game having walked only five batters in 53 innings, finished allowing six hits, three earned runs – the first runs Marquette pitchers had allowed in 37 postseason innings - while walking four and striking out six.

“I just got behind in the count too much today, especially in the first two innings,” Novotney said. “I usually don’t walk very many guys, but today things got a little bit out of hand. I don’t really have a good answer for it, just didn’t have my best stuff at certain times throughout the game. I also struggled a little bit getting my changeup over and because of that had to try and rely on my other pitches.”

The Routt lineup featured eight left-handed batters, but Novotney and Marquette pitching coach Brad Waldron said the game plan was the same as it’s been all year.

“I really don’t pitch differently to left- or right-handed batters,” Novotney said. “You still have to throw the ball over the plate and make them hit it. The first two innings I just didn’t do that as well as I would have liked.”

“Nope,” Waldron said quickly when asked if Routt’s heavy left-handed lineup forced a change in his approach to calling pitches. “We’ve been solid in the pitching department all season, and what’s worked all year is how we planned on attacking hitters again today. We’ve got a pitching staff that I’m confident can make any pitch in any location at any time.

“I could tell after the first hitter or two that he didn’t have his best stuff. But for Alec, even without his best stuff he’s pretty darn good, and that’s because he’s mentally tough. That said, he was getting behind in the count much more than he’s used to, and when that happens you are kind of forced to throw the ball over the meat of the plate. It’s in those times where you just have to let your defense help you out, and I feel like we have some pretty good fielders out there, as well.”

Anthony Couch came on to fire a pair of scoreless innings to close out the victory.

“The name of the game in pitching is to get outs,” Waldron said. “There isn’t a bonus for strikeouts or blowing a pitch past someone. They all count the same.

“While Alec might not have had everything going as well as he would have liked, he seemed to make a really good pitch in a situation where he needed to and got an out. Then Anthony, who hadn’t pitched since the end of the regular season, came in and closed the door.”