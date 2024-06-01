2 IVCC students awarded Taylor scholarship

Recent Illinois Valley Community College graduates Isabelle Escatel of Mendota and George Richter of Earlville will attend Northern Illinois University next fall on full-tuition scholarships from William and Dian Taylor of Winnetka. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Recent Illinois Valley Community College graduates Isabelle Escatel of Mendota and George Richter of Earlville will attend Northern Illinois University next fall on full-tuition scholarships from William and Dian Taylor of Winnetka.

Escatel received the Taylors’ accountancy scholarship and Richter the Taylors’ STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) award.

George Richter of Earlville will attend Northern Illinois University next fall on full-tuition scholarships from William and Dian Taylor of Winnetka. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider, IVCC Community Relations)

Recent Illinois Valley Community College graduates Isabelle Escatel of Mendota will attend Northern Illinois University next fall on full-tuition scholarships from William and Dian Taylor of Winnetka. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider, IVCC Community Relations)

Escatel has maintained a 4.0 GPA at IVCC while working in the Bookstore, participating in Hispanic Leadership Team and Project Success, and volunteering with Mendota Rotary and Mendota Area Senior Services. She also participates in Sigma Kappa Delta and Phi Theta Kappa. Her goal is to earn a master’s degree with CPA certification and work for a large accounting firm in the city or own a small firm of her own.

Richter plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in medical laboratory science with a minor in chemistry. He hopes to attend medical school and eventually work in immunological and microbiological research. Richter had been employed in construction and as a paramedic/firefighter before pursuing his passion in health care.

Escatel and Richter have been accepted into Northern Illinois University’s Honors Program. The scholarships cover tuition for their junior and senior years and are worth more than $25,000 to each student.

The Taylors are alumni of both IVCC and NIU.