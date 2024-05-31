Ottawa to host June 10 volunteer fair

The city of Ottawa, in partnership with the YMCA, will present a volunteer fair from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, at the new YMCA Gymnasium, 411 Canal St, Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

This event aims to reimagine traditional volunteer fairs by embracing a dynamic, job fair open house format, providing attendees with a more interactive and engaging experience, the city of Ottawa said in a news release. The volunteer fair will showcase 30 dedicated tables of various local organizations and events that signed up to participate as they seek volunteers.

Attendees will have the freedom to explore different volunteer opportunities aligned with their interests and passions, allowing them to sign up for roles that resonate with them.