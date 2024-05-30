Pair of authors to discuss local history at La Moille Clarion Library

Two authors will talk about mid-19th century families establishing homesteads and communities in Bureau County during a presentation at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, at La Moille-Clarion Library. (Derek Barichello)

Stephen Watts is the author of “Searching for Charles: The Untold Legacy of an Immigrant’s American Adventure.” The book is a chronological account of his great-great-grandfather Charles Watts’ experiences as told through his letters home. The book includes an additional five decades of multigenerational research by Charles Watts’ descendants.

Robert Glaser researched the early history of La Moille. During his research, he discovered five men from upper New England states who, in 1843, hoped to established a utopian community near La Moille based on the concepts of French philosopher Charles Fourier. Glaser recounts their plans in his book “A Fire of Straw in Bureau County: The Forgotten Utopian Dream of Lamoille’s Rosemont Domain.”

Both authors will discuss their books from 10 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a question and answer session with the public.