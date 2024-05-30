Duo charged in Mendota burglary of concession stand

Two people were charged with burglary following an investigation into a May 22 break-in of a concession stand at Strouss Park, Mendota police said Thursday. (Photo provided by Mendota Police)

Two people were charged with burglary following an investigation into a May 22 break-in of a concession stand at Strouss Park, Mendota police said Thursday.

Jamie Christman, 28, of La Salle and James Christman, 23, of Mendota were charged Tuesday in La Salle County Circuit Court with burglary. Both were released with La Salle County court dates.

Police said they were dispatched the park, located in the 1500 block of West Main Street, and were told $1,600 worth of merchandise and other items of value were taken during the overnight hours of May 21-22.

Following an investigation that included video surveillance and interviews the Mendota Police Department charged the two suspects.

“The Mendota Police Department wants to thank the citizens and businesses of Mendota for their assistance with this case as they were instrumental in providing information which ultimately led to the identification of the offenders,” police said.