Princeton Logan students selected for Citizenship Awards

Citizenship ideals at Logan Junior High School in Princeton emphasize both curriculum and extracurricular activities.
Attitudes and behaviors that reflect a concern for others, participation in school functions, responsible leadership and willingness to serve, and mental and physical courage are the guidelines in selecting.
The following students were selected to receive Citizenship Awards at Logan Junior High School for the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 school year.
Fifth grade
Nolan Bronson, Kipton Gutshall, Kaitlin Gill, Alivia Norman, Zoey Maurice
Sixth grade
Taleya Kinsley and Liam Pinter
Seventh grade
Charlotte Nelson and Eve Boggs
Eighth grade
Braylon Clevenger and Lilly Mabry