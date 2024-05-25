Basketball: ‘A perfect storm’ leads Princeton’s Jimmy Starkey to St. Ambrose

Princeton's Jimmy Starkey signs to play basketball for St. Ambrose University next season. He was joined at his signing by his parents, James (front row) and Rachel Starkey; and (back row) PHS assistant coaches Michael Fredericks and Nathan Koning, PHS head coach Jason Smith, PHS maanger Emily Smith, Outwork Elite coaches DJ Olalde and Josh Binder and PHS assistant coach Tim Smith. (Photo provided by PHS)

It seemed Jimmy Starkey couldn’t catch a break during his athletic career.

He sustained a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee quarterbacking the Princeton sophomore football team as a freshman in the 2021 spring COVID season.

He made it back for his sophomore basketball and baseball seasons and filled a reserve role on last year’s Sweet 16 Princeton Tiger basketball team, only to tear the ACL in his right knee in the very first game of his senior season in basketball.

That injury not only knocked him out of basketball in which he was expected to play a big role, but cost him his senior season in baseball. He’s yet to be cleared to play any sports this summer.

But all is not doom and gloom for the ambitious sports-minded teen.

St. Ambrose University is offering the recent Princeton High School graduate an opportunity to resurrect his basketball career and play for the Bees next season.

It was a moment Starkey was unsure would ever happen.

“I was really worried with limited high school ball that anyone would give me the opportunity to play. But St. Ambrose gave me the opportunity to compete and I’m really thankful for that,” he said. “I just want to play basketball. Play as much as I can. It’s really what I love to do and this opportunity is a Godsend for sure.

“It was pretty much the perfect storm. They have a good program in physical therapy. I can go there all the way through undergrad straight to grad school and they’re giving me an opportunity to play. A perfect storm.”

While his high school varsity experience may have been limited, Starkey made up for it playing with the Outwork Elite AAU team in Dixon, starting with his eighth-grade year. Their coaches, DJ Olalde and Josh Binder, helped him connect with St. Ambrose.

“They helped get me some exposure to college coaches and got in touch with (St. Ambrose) coach (Ray) Shovlain for me,” Starkey said. “I pretty much took it from there and got in contact with coach Shovlain. He liked what I was about and I liked what he was about. Everything ended up good.”

Starkey is hopeful to help make up for lost time and be cleared to play for the Princeton American Legion baseball team this summer.