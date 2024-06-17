Streator library to host story time at Weber House and Gardens

The Streator Public Library will host a story time Saturday, June 22, at the Weber House and Gardens, 1503 Baker St.

The story time is scheduled 6 to 7 p.m. Join the library for a themed story.

For the week of June 17, the Streator library will have a “Long Dog” scavenger hunt. Search the library and find all the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

Additionally, summer reading is ongoing. The Friends of the Library are sponsoring the program.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 17: Arts and Crafts with Maddy, children 5-plus and younger. Create cute and fun projects to take home.

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18: Little’s Art Time, children ages 4-plus. Get creative with friends in the library. Resident artist Nate will inspire imagination.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18: Storytime: Bluey, children ages 5-plus. Bluey is back for more stories, games and dancing.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19: Lego: The big build, children 5-plus. Come to the Lego club and help the library build its giant Lego island.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19: Cozy Mystery Book Club: Hammers and Homicide, adults. Check with the desk to see what book the library is featuring this month.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 19: Creative Writing Wednesday, teens/adults. Love writing stories? Join the library to create fun short stories.

3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 20: Game Time, ages 10-plus. Video games, board games, puzzles and other games.

3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 21: Creative Writing with Donna Kelly, adults. Don’t miss your chance to learn creative writing at the library with local poet, playwright and novelist Donna Kelly.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22: Hide a Long Dog!, children. Draw a Bluey themed picture with a hidden long dog somewhere in it!