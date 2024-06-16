June 16, 2024
Severe storm warning issued for Bureau, Putnam counties

Heavy winds, hail possible in storm

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Sunday for southeast Bureau and Putnam counties to 5:15 p.m. (Scott Anderson)

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Sunday for southeast Bureau and Putnam counties to 5:15 p.m.

The warning includes Spring Valley, DePue and Granville. The storm may contain up to 60 mph winds and half-dollar sized hail.

4 p.m. La Salle County storm warning

A severe was issued for Peru, Earlville and Mendota to 4:45 p.m.

