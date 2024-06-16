Severe storm warning issued for Bureau, Putnam counties

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Sunday for southeast Bureau and Putnam counties to 5:15 p.m.
The warning includes Spring Valley, DePue and Granville. The storm may contain up to 60 mph winds and half-dollar sized hail.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Spring Valley IL, De Pue IL and Granville IL until 5:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/JJNIKNRa9G— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) June 16, 2024
4 p.m. La Salle County storm warning
A severe was issued for Peru, Earlville and Mendota to 4:45 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Peru IL, Mendota IL and Earlville IL until 4:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/OGSNCoX35R— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 16, 2024