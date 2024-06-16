Severe storm warning issued for Bureau, Putnam counties

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Sunday for southeast Bureau and Putnam counties to 5:15 p.m. (Scott Anderson)

The warning includes Spring Valley, DePue and Granville. The storm may contain up to 60 mph winds and half-dollar sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Spring Valley IL, De Pue IL and Granville IL until 5:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/JJNIKNRa9G — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) June 16, 2024

4 p.m. La Salle County storm warning

A severe was issued for Peru, Earlville and Mendota to 4:45 p.m.