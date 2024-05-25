3 charged in La Salle County drug busts

The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team announced three recent arrests Friday.

Amanda C. Hayward, 43, of Mendota is charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison. Hayward is alleged to have delivered more than 5 grams but less than 15 grams of methamphetamine to Tri-DENT agents in Peru.

Brandi J. Pyles, 35, of Peru is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison. Pyles is alleged to have delivered less than 1 gram of heroin/fentanyl to Tri-DENT agents in Peru.

Nicolas A. Kearfoot, 32, of Streator is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2 felonies. Kearfoot is alleged to have delivered less than 1 gram of bromazolam (a synthetic drug that works like Xanax) to Tri-DENT agents in Streator on two separate occasions.

Each was issued a notice to appear in La Salle County Circuit Court by the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty.