Ottawa woman charged of injuring a baby to stand trial Aug. 26

An Ottawa woman will stand trial Aug. 26 for allegedly injuring a baby, in which she was not the mother. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Rachyl M. Newell, 25, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a not guilty plea to two counts of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony carrying a possible prison sentence of two to five years.

She will next appear Aug. 15 for a motions hearing and for a final pre-trial conference on Aug. 22.

Newell is out of custody, having been released from La Salle County Jail with conditions, including no contact with the infant identified only by its initials.

Ottawa police issued a May 3 press release saying officers were alerted to the infant’s injuries by staff at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, where the child “arrived at the emergency department with several injuries.” Court records allege Newell squeezed the baby and shook the infant’s crib.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro previously termed the child’s injuries “significant” and said further charges remain under review.