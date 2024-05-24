BCR postseason softball update, May 24

Seneca coach Brian Holman and the Fighting Irish (33-3) will face Beecher (31-1) in today's Class 2A Herscher Sectional (Scott Anderson)

Here’s an update of Bureau County area postseason softball for 1-2A sectionals and 3A regionals

Peoria 2A Sectional

Wednesday’s semifinals

Riverdale 2, St. Bede 0

Rockridge 5, IVC 0

Friday’s championship: Riverdale (20-14) vs. Rockridge (29-3-1), 4:30 p.m.

Note worthy: This sectional showdown is a meeting of Three Rivers West rivals. Rockridge swept the season series 1-0 and 6-3. Rockridge is the three-time defending 2A state champion, winning last year’s crown at the Louisville Slugger Complex. Senior ace Kendra Lewis threw a four-hit shutout, fanning 12 with no walks. Taylor Dieterich homered. Riverdale knocked out the defending state champion from 1A, St. Bede, which was bumped into 2A this year.

Next: The winner advances to the East Peoria Supersectional to play the Herscher Sectional winner at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 28.

Herscher 2A Sectional

Tuesday’s semifinal: Seneca 12, Coal City 0 (5 inn.)

Wednesday’s semifinals: Beecher 6, Herscher 3

Friday’s championship: Seneca (33-3) vs. Beecher (31-1), 4:30 p.m.

Note worthy: Brian Holman’s Fighting Irish rolled into the championship game with a 12-0 rout over Coal City, capped by a nine-run top of the fifth inning. Leadoff hitter Alyssa Zellers blasted two home runs and drove in five for the Tri-County Conference champs. ... The Bobcats ride a 20-game win streak, losing only to Lincoln-Way Central 5-1 on April 15.

Next: The winner advances to the East Peoria Supersectional to play the Peoria Sectional winner at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 28.

Metamora 3A Regional

Tuesday’s semifinals: Metamora 8, Kankakee 1; LaSalle-Peru 5, Streator 4.

Note worthy: Taylor Vescagni and Callie Mertes teamed up in the circle to pitch the Cavaliers to the 5-4 semifinals win over Streator. The Cavaliers will have to get past a Redbirds team on its home field coming off a big 8-1 win over Kankakee.

Friday’s championship: L-P (17-16) vs. Metamora (28-6), 4:30 p.m.

Next: The winner advances to the Washington Sectional to play the Bloomington Regional winner at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 28.

Others

Streator Woodland 1A Sectional: Little Ten rivals Newark (25-4) and Serena (19-7) will meet for the sectional championship at 3 p.m. Friday. They split their season series, both by 3-1 outcomes. In Tuesday’s semifinals, Newark routed Grant Park 17-0 while the Huskers blanked Dwight 5-0. Their winner advances to Monday’s Bloomington Supersectional.