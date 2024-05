A boil order has been issued for residents south of Shooting Park Road and East of Route 251 Peru officials said. (Shaw Local News Network)

A boil order has been issued for residents south of Shooting Park Road and East of Route 251, Peru officials said.

Residents who have or are experiencing rusty water, low water pressure or no water are under a boil order for 24 hours and are advised to boil any water for drinking or food preparation, officials said.

The city said crews have repaired the water main break in the area of 8th and Pulaski Streets.

If you are experiencing rusty water, let your water run until it clears.