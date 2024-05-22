Bureau Valley trio to join the St. Ambrose Bee Hive

Bureau Valley grads Lynzie Cady (from left), Kate Salisbury and Connie Gibson have made their intentions to compete collegiately for St. Ambrose University. Cady and Gibson will run for the Bees' track & field team while Salisbury will play for volleyball team. (Photo provided)

Three seniors of the class of 2024 from Bureau Valley will reunite in the Bee Hive at St. Ambrose University.

Lynzie Cady and Connie Gibson have signed with the St. Ambrose track & field team while classmate Kate Salisbury will compete for the Bees’ volleyball team.

“I think it is so special that our trio gets to stay together for four more years at the same school. We are super excited to make so many more memories together,” Salisbury said. “When deciding on a college at first, we all had different options but then all of us went on a campus visit together and we fell in love with everything there.

“The thing that led me to choose St. Ambrose over any other college was the environment. It felt so welcoming the entire time that we were visiting. Everyone we met was welcoming and helpful, the campus is beautiful, and it’s not too big or overwhelming. I think St. Ambrose is the perfect fit for us three.”

Salisbury was the 2023 BCR Volleyball Player of the Year. She was not sure if she wanted to continue playing volleyball, but the St. Ambrose staff helped eased her mind.

“The coaching staff was also a huge help when deciding whether to keep playing or not. They gave a lot of advice and told me that I would make so many new friendships and create some of the best memories,” said Salisbury, an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference setter, who totaled more than 1,000 assists over a three-year varsity career.

Gibson ran with Salisbury on the Storm’s 4x100 and 4x200 relays that medaled at state and is ranked as one of the top sprinters in the county.

Cady is the BCR Honor Roll leader in the long jump and was a 1A state qualifier. She was also a member of the Storm’s state-qualifying 4x400 relay.

Salisbury and Cady will study psychology at the Davenport, Iowa school while Gibson will study exercise science.