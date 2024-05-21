Streator YMCA to host pickleball injury prevention training

The Streator Family YMCA is hosting an injury prevention training Tuesday, May 28, in collaboration with OSF HealthCare. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The Streator Family YMCA is hosting an injury prevention training Tuesday, May 28, in collaboration with OSF HealthCare.

Presented by licensed and certified Athletic Trainer Brittany Delaney, two sessions will be offered, one at 9:30 a.m. and another at 10 a.m. Delaney is the athletic trainer at three area schools and has been with OSF Orthopedics in Pontiac for five years.

Hosted by the Streator Family YMCA, this session is in response to the growing popularity of pickleball. As pickleball’s popularity has skyrocketed, so have the number of serious injuries among players. Bone fractures related to pickleball have increased 200% over the past 20 years, according to an analysis of a large government injury database that was presented by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons at their 2024 annual meeting.

The session is free for Streator YMCA members but open to potential members with a suggested donation. Attendees can register at https://www.streatorymca.org/programs. For more information, contact Streator Family YMCA at 815-672-2148, wellness@streatorymca.org or go to https://www.streatorymca.org.