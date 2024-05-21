Softball: St. Bede sectional semifinal postponed to Wednesday

St. Bede’s first step to repeat as a sectional champions will have to wait another day.

Today’s Class 2A Peoria Notre Dame sectional semifinals have been postponed to Wednesday due to the threat of severe storms in central and northern Illinois.

The Bruins (22-5-1) will now play Riverdale (19-14) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria. Their game will be followed by Rockridge (26-3-1) vs. Chillicothe IVC (19-14) at 6 p.m.

The sectional championship is set for 5 p.m. Friday.

St. Bede won the Class 1A State championship last year at the Louisville Slugger Complex.

